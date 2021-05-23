Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.66. The company has a market capitalization of £542.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

