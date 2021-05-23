Serum (SRM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.63 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $235.54 million and $95.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00012621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.36 or 0.00917201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

