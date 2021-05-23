Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $175,531,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,224.12. 1,682,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,141. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.