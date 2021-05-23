Sharder Reaches Market Capitalization of $463,869.99 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $463,869.99 and $95.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

