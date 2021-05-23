Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.42. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

