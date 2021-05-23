SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 51.6% This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $1.56 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00181082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003211 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00742906 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002786 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

