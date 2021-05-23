Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 4,000 Shares

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,833,602.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 154,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -90.79.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -528.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.