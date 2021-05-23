Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWIR. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

