Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

SWIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 264,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. National Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.