Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average of $230.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.