Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.26 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,281. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.