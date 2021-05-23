Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

