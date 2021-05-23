Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 2,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

