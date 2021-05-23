Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SAMG opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

