SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

SILV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 854,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 188.1% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 119,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.