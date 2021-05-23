Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,613. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

