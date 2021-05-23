Simmons Bank Has $540,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

