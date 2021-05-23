Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 3,375 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 474,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

