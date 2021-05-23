Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0837 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $33.83 million and $16.90 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00843867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.73 or 0.08000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00078465 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

