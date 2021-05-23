Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $770,512.32 and approximately $123,773.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

