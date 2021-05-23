Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.40% of Envista worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

