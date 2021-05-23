Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 4,563 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.07 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.