Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

