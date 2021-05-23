Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 2,441,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

