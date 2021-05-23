Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $10.11 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dropbox by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

DBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

