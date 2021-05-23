Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,699,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $886,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 235,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $497.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

