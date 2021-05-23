SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. 296,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,675. The company has a market cap of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

