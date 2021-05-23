Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

