Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE SAH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 162,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,664. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

