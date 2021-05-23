Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,934 shares during the period. Sonos comprises approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,243 shares of company stock worth $6,006,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

