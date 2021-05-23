Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 680,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 62.66. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

