South Shore Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

South Shore Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 703,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

