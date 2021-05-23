South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases 218 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

