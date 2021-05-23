South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,200 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,332. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.35 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.03.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock worth $5,626,235 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.