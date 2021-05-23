South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 773 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,764. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

