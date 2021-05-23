Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

