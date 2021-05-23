Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 10,652,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,656,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

