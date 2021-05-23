Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,932 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,853 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

