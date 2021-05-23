Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 32,747 Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

WLDR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

