Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

