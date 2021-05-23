Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

