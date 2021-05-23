SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $51,300.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Williams H. Bartels sold 3,226 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $5,355.16.

SGRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 369,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,827. The company has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

