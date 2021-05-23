SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $32,852.12

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. SparksPay has a market cap of $32,852.12 and $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008064 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,977,591 coins and its circulating supply is 9,881,465 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

