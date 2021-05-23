SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

