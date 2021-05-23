SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.5% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 1,106,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,609. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

