SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SPYX opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $104.70.

