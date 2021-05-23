Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.28. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 30,184 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

