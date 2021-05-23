Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

