SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $5.40. SPI Energy shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 231,053 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

