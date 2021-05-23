Spiking Trading 1,080.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2,820.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Spiking has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $1,095.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spiking has traded 1,080.8% higher against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

